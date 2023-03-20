Raymond James Lowers Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) Price Target to C$16.00

Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chesswood Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday.

Chesswood Group Trading Down 4.6 %

CHWWF stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. Chesswood Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.65.

Chesswood Group Company Profile

Chesswood Group Ltd. is a commercial equipment finance company focused on small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through the U.S. Equipment Financing and Canada Equipment Financing segments. The U.S. Equipment Financing segment is involved in a small-ticket equipment leasing and lending to small and medium-sized businesses.

