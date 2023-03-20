Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at Scotiabank

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDFGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CTSDF. Raymond James cut their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Converge Technology Solutions Trading Down 3.5 %

OTCMKTS:CTSDF opened at $2.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.91. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of hybrid Information Technology solutions. It offers combination of accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

