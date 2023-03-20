Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) PT Lowered to C$8.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CFWFF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday.

Calfrac Well Services stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.52. Calfrac Well Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The Canada segment focuses on the provision of fracturing and coiled tubing services to a diverse group of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Alberta, northeast British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

