Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) PT Lowered to C$5.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CFWFF opened at $2.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.52. Calfrac Well Services has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $5.70.
Calfrac Well Services Company Profile
Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The Canada segment focuses on the provision of fracturing and coiled tubing services to a diverse group of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Alberta, northeast British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.
