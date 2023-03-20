National Bank Financial Cuts Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Price Target to C$7.00

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CTSDF. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance
Shares of CTSDF opened at $2.90 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $8.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.91.
About Converge Technology Solutions
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of hybrid Information Technology solutions. It offers combination of accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Converge Technology Solutions (CTSDF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.