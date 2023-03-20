Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Kingdee International Software Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS KGDEY opened at $196.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.46. Kingdee International Software Group has a 1 year low of $111.17 and a 1 year high of $240.67.
Kingdee International Software Group Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kingdee International Software Group (KGDEY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Kingdee International Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingdee International Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.