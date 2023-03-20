Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Kingdee International Software Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KGDEY opened at $196.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.46. Kingdee International Software Group has a 1 year low of $111.17 and a 1 year high of $240.67.

Kingdee International Software Group Company Profile

Kingdee International Software Group Co, Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud services, including enterprise cloud services, finance cloud services, industry cloud services, and other cloud services; and enterprise resource planning (“ERP“) business, including development and sales of software products, sales of hardware products, provision of implementation services, software solution consulting services, maintenance services, upgrade services, and other supporting services.

