HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

HLS Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of HLS Therapeutics stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.05. HLS Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $12.01.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

