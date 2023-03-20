HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
HLS Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of HLS Therapeutics stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.05. HLS Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $12.01.
About HLS Therapeutics
