Stifel Nicolaus Trims HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Target Price to C$18.00

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$26.00 to C$18.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of HLS Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday.

HLS Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HLTRF opened at $5.11 on Friday. HLS Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $12.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.05.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

