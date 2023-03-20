National Bank Financial Trims Aris Mining (OTC:TPRFF) Target Price to C$6.50

Aris Mining (OTC:TPRFF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TPRFF. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Aris Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Aris Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Aris Mining Price Performance

Aris Mining stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.69. Aris Mining has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $4.82.

Aris Mining Company Profile

Aris Mining Corporation together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

