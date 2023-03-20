Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.88.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Down 8.4 %
NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $0.31 on Friday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.59.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.