Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.88.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Down 8.4 %

NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $0.31 on Friday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGLE. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 387,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 29,007 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,811,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 234,129 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

