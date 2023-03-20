Stifel Nicolaus Boosts GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) Price Target to C$3.15

GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.85 to C$3.15 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC upped their price target on shares of GURU Organic Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday.

GURU Organic Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTC GUROF opened at $2.40 on Friday. GURU Organic Energy has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98.

About GURU Organic Energy

GURU Organic Energy Corp., a beverage company, provides plant-based energy drinks. It offers its products under the Guru Original, Guru Lite, Guru Energy Water, Guru Matcha, Yerba Mate, and Guayusa Tropical Punch names. The company markets its organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through a distribution network of approximately 23,700 points of sale, as well as through guruenergy.com, FB Marketplace, and Amazon.

