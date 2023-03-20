Brokerages Set Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) PT at $2.80

Shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.80.

VCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vacasa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Vacasa Stock Performance

VCSA stock opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19. Vacasa has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $411.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vacasa

About Vacasa

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCSA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vacasa by 479,197.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,174,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,420,000 after purchasing an additional 170,139,098 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vacasa by 506.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267,139 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Vacasa by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 10,893,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,442,000 after buying an additional 5,446,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vacasa by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,067,000 after buying an additional 3,277,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vacasa by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 18,764,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,643,000 after buying an additional 2,236,600 shares during the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Featured Stories

