Brokerages Set Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) PT at $2.80

Shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.80.
VCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vacasa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.
Vacasa Stock Performance
VCSA stock opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19. Vacasa has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $411.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.87.
About Vacasa
Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.
