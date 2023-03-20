Financial Review: Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) & Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY)

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) and Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Talos Energy and Genel Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talos Energy $1.65 billion 0.91 $381.92 million $4.54 2.62 Genel Energy $334.90 million 1.19 -$308.00 million N/A N/A

Talos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Genel Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talos Energy 23.12% 23.32% 7.90% Genel Energy N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Talos Energy and Genel Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

96.2% of Talos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Talos Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Talos Energy and Genel Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talos Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00 Genel Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Talos Energy presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 110.26%. Given Talos Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Talos Energy is more favorable than Genel Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Talos Energy has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genel Energy has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Talos Energy beats Genel Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A. Parker, Stephen E. Heitzman and Timothy S. Duncan in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration services. It operates through the Production and Pre-production segments. The Production segment comprises the producing fields on the Tawke PSC, the Taq Taq PSC, and the Sarta PSC. The Pre-production segment includes the discovered resource held under the Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC, and the Miran PSC. The company was founded by Nathaniel Philip Victor James Rothschild, Anthony Bryan Hayward, Julian R. Metherell, and Tom James Daniel in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

