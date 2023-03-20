Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 37.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 50.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 236.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 131,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 56,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 25.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 547,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 110,837 shares during the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MFG opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64. Mizuho Financial Group has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

