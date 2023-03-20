Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLVT. Bank of America started coverage on Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Clarivate in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exor N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,994,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 65.1% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 40,546,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,988,500 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 86.1% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,781,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626,160 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,900,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,910,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Clarivate has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

