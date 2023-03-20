Brokerages Set THG Plc (LON:THG) Target Price at GBX 600

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 600 ($7.31).

Several analysts have commented on THG shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of THG in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of THG in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of THG in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

THG Stock Down 6.0 %

THG stock opened at GBX 54.56 ($0.66) on Wednesday. THG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 31.15 ($0.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 159.24 ($1.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of £709.28 million, a P/E ratio of -389.71, a PEG ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 58.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 55.09.

About THG

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

