East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.29.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Insider Activity

In other East West Bancorp news, CFO Irene H. Oh purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $495,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,036.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp Trading Down 6.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,515.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EWBC opened at $54.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $85.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

