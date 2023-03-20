CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

CSTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson lowered CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CapStar Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CapStar Financial Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of CSTR opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. CapStar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.78. The firm has a market cap of $310.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.86.

CapStar Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Flynn purchased 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,311.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 169,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,519.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas R. Flynn purchased 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $140,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,124.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Flynn purchased 1,830 shares of CapStar Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,311.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 169,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,898,519.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CapStar Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTR. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in CapStar Financial by 455.4% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 293,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after buying an additional 240,311 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in CapStar Financial during the third quarter valued at $3,123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CapStar Financial by 78.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 112,796 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in CapStar Financial by 56.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 153,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 55,197 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in CapStar Financial during the third quarter valued at $798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of traditional banking and other financial services. Its products and services include commercial banking, consumer banking, and wealth management. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Recommended Stories

