Analyzing Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) & Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH)

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Rating) and Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Spectral Medical and Assure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Spectral Medical alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectral Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Assure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Spectral Medical has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assure has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Spectral Medical and Assure’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectral Medical $1.64 million 42.46 -$7.01 million ($0.04) -6.25 Assure $3.52 million 25.72 -$15.04 million ($0.08) -19.13

Spectral Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Assure. Assure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spectral Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Spectral Medical and Assure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectral Medical -680.43% -2,155.87% -143.90% Assure -19.19% -19.65% -11.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Assure shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Spectral Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Assure beats Spectral Medical on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectral Medical

(Get Rating)

Spectral Medical, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for septic shock. It operates through the following segments: Spectral Medical Inc., Dialco Medical Inc., and Corporate. The Spectral Medical Inc. segment seeks U.S. FDA approval for PMX for the treatment of patients with septic shock, it also manufactures and sells its Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA) diagnostic and certain proprietary reagents. The Dialco Medical Inc. segment is in charge of seeking U.S. FDA clearance for DIMI in-home use and commercializing products for the RTT market. The Corporate segment represents centralized costs associated with the company’s office and costs of being a public reporting entity. The company was founded on July 29, 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Assure

(Get Rating)

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides. The company was founded by Preston Thomas Parsons on May 24, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Spectral Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectral Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.