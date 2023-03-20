Analyzing Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) and Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) and Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lemonade and Deep Yellow, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lemonade 1 3 0 0 1.75 Deep Yellow 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lemonade currently has a consensus price target of $21.71, suggesting a potential upside of 62.65%. Given Lemonade’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lemonade is more favorable than Deep Yellow.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lemonade -116.01% -33.69% -18.73% Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lemonade and Deep Yellow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Lemonade and Deep Yellow’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lemonade $256.70 million 3.60 -$297.80 million ($4.61) -2.90 Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Deep Yellow has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lemonade.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.7% of Lemonade shares are held by institutional investors. 36.7% of Lemonade shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Lemonade has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deep Yellow has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lemonade beats Deep Yellow on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Deep Yellow

Deep Yellow Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties. It focuses on the exploration and pre-development activities in Namibia and Africa. The firm holds interest in The Reptile, The Yellow Dune Joint Venture, and The Nova Joint Venture projects. The company was founded on March 26, 1985 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

