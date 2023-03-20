Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) versus Modular Medical (OTC:MODD) Financial Analysis

Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) and Modular Medical (OTC:MODD – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medigus and Modular Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medigus $42.68 million 0.10 $6.79 million N/A N/A Modular Medical N/A N/A -$18.63 million ($1.48) -1.29

Medigus has higher revenue and earnings than Modular Medical.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medigus N/A N/A N/A Modular Medical N/A -145.00% -133.88%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Medigus and Modular Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

9.2% of Medigus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.7% of Modular Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Medigus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Modular Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Medigus and Modular Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medigus 0 0 0 0 N/A Modular Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Modular Medical has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 318.85%. Given Modular Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Modular Medical is more favorable than Medigus.

About Medigus

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, China, Israel, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities. In addition, it develops, markets, and distributes software for internet users; and operates online stores for the sale of various consumer products on the Amazon online marketplace, as well as an online event management and ticketing platform. Further, the company develops, produces, and markets miniaturized imaging equipment, visualization solutions, and resistant cameras; electric vehicles; and wireless vehicle battery charging technologies. Medigus Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc., a development stage medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps using technology to enhance pump adoption in the diabetes marketplace. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

