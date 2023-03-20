Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Performance

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $565.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.11. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $7.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOL. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 442.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 535.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 179.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

