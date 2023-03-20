Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.25.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Performance
Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $565.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.11. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $7.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile
GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.