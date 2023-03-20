Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.04.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHIL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Benson Hill from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Benson Hill from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Benson Hill from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Benson Hill from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Benson Hill alerts:

Benson Hill Stock Performance

Shares of BHIL opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.54. Benson Hill has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $5.85.

Insider Transactions at Benson Hill

Benson Hill ( NYSE:BHIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Benson Hill had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $99.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Benson Hill will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Benson Hill news, CFO Dean P. Freeman sold 26,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $68,092.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,527 shares in the company, valued at $401,693.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benson Hill

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Benson Hill by 33.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Benson Hill by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 273,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Benson Hill by 62.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Benson Hill by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 89,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

Benson Hill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.