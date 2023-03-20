IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBEX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of IBEX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on IBEX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IBEX from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IBEX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

IBEX stock opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $481.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.34. IBEX has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $31.40.

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $139.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.94 million. IBEX had a return on equity of 32.57% and a net margin of 3.40%. As a group, analysts expect that IBEX will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in IBEX by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,605 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IBEX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of IBEX by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,793 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in IBEX by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 385,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IBEX by 47.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

