Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives $259.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $259.92.

LII has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Lennox International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Lennox International stock opened at $243.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.92. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $182.85 and a 1 year high of $279.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.78.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.08. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 152.66%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennox International will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total value of $37,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,358.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.80, for a total transaction of $504,381.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,878,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total transaction of $37,954.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,358.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Lennox International in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,940,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Lennox International by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 194,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,108,000 after buying an additional 35,933 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Lennox International by 668.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 40,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after buying an additional 35,628 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,474,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lennox International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,781,000 after purchasing an additional 20,137 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

