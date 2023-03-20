Brokerages Set Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) PT at $3.94

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.94.
SAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.76) to €3.60 ($3.87) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.0631 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 2%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.
Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.
