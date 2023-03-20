TUI AG (LON:TUI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of TUI AG (LON:TUI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 130.83 ($1.59).

TUI has been the subject of several research reports. Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.46) price objective on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. AlphaValue upgraded TUI to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 99 ($1.21) price objective on TUI in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.52) target price on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get TUI alerts:

TUI Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of TUI stock opened at GBX 1,387.50 ($16.91) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,779.23, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.29. TUI has a 1 year low of GBX 1,014.50 ($12.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,536 ($30.91). The company has a market capitalization of £2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,335.94, a P/E/G ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 616.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 303.89.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners under the Mein Schiff, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, and Marella brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.