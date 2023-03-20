Analysts Set Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target at $18.04

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.04.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.51.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,673 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,141,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 254.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,193,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after buying an additional 2,875,079 shares during the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

