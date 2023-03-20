Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Receives $173.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.13.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

Ecolab Stock Down 2.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 8.4% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,319,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,851,000 after purchasing an additional 102,013 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 122.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth $2,166,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 18.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Ecolab by 221.6% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $154.58 on Friday. Ecolab has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $185.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.50%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

