National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Receives $49.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NNN. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Institutional Trading of National Retail Properties

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,420,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,114,000 after acquiring an additional 347,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,228,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,843,000 after buying an additional 287,695 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,595,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,342,000 after purchasing an additional 43,368 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,991,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,970,000 after purchasing an additional 69,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,001,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,639,000 after buying an additional 19,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Price Performance

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.90. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.52.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.58 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 43.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Retail Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 117.02%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

