Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Price Target to C$74.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

ANCTF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANCTF opened at $44.85 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $48.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.00.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

