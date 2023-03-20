Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Fox Factory from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.25.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $115.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.85. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $69.28 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.04.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $408.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.86 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $862,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,615. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Fox Factory by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

