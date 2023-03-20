Desjardins Boosts Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Price Target to C$21.00

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Desjardins from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AEGXF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Aecon Group from C$11.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$12.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Aecon Group Price Performance

AEGXF opened at $9.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average is $7.65. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $13.81.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

