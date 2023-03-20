Desjardins Cuts Apollo Silver (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Price Target to C$0.40

Apollo Silver (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Apollo Silver Stock Up 5.9 %
APGOF stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13. Apollo Silver has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.48.
About Apollo Silver
