Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Geron to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Geron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of Geron stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $964.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Geron has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56.

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Geron had a negative net margin of 23,808.89% and a negative return on equity of 122.43%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 384,719 shares of Geron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $1,165,698.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Geron news, CFO Olivia Kyusuk Bloom sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,731.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 384,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $1,165,698.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,231,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,097. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GERN. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Geron by 8.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 571,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 31.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 45,452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 11,874 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Geron by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 143,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 28,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Geron by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,336,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

