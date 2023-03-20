Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NKTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Nkarta from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.67.

NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $3.84 on Friday. Nkarta has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $187.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.61.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Nkarta by 39.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Nkarta by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nkarta by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

