Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on NKTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Nkarta from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.67.
Nkarta Trading Up 2.4 %
NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $3.84 on Friday. Nkarta has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $187.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.61.
Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.
