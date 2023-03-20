TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.2 %

TFFP stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99.

Insider Transactions at TFF Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Harlan F. Weisman acquired 150,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,861.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 177,000 shares of company stock valued at $153,780. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFF Pharmaceuticals

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $84,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

