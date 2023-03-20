KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on KVH Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet raised KVH Industries from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut KVH Industries from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.
Shares of KVHI stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $189.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04. KVH Industries has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $11.88.
KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.
