KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on KVH Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet raised KVH Industries from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut KVH Industries from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

KVH Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of KVHI stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $189.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04. KVH Industries has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $11.88.

Institutional Trading of KVH Industries

About KVH Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of KVH Industries by 66.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in KVH Industries in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in KVH Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KVH Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.