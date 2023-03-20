Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.75 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Americas Silver Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.10. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americas Silver

Americas Silver Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Americas Silver by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,784,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after buying an additional 695,897 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Americas Silver by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 791,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 22,588 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Americas Silver by 518.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 507,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 425,339 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in Americas Silver by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,775,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 31,810 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

