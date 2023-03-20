Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.75 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday.
Americas Silver Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.10. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americas Silver
Americas Silver Company Profile
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
