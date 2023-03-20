HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ikena Oncology from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Ikena Oncology Stock Down 4.4 %

IKNA opened at $4.11 on Friday. Ikena Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38. The company has a market cap of $149.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of Ikena Oncology

About Ikena Oncology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,255 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 12,854 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 15,013 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

