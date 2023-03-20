HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ikena Oncology from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.
Ikena Oncology Stock Down 4.4 %
IKNA opened at $4.11 on Friday. Ikena Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38. The company has a market cap of $149.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.80.
About Ikena Oncology
Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.
