iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.
iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.42. iTeos Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $37.26.
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
