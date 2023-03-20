iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Performance

iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.42. iTeos Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $37.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iTeos Therapeutics

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 39,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

