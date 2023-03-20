Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BNP Paribas currently has $123.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.44.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $101.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.09. Alphabet has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $143.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.9% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 49,628 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3,005.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 65,329 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,915.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 129,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,415,000 after buying an additional 123,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

