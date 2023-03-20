RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their market perform rating on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for RingCentral’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RNG. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. MKM Partners lowered shares of RingCentral from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of RingCentral from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on RingCentral from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.82.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of RNG stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.41. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $129.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. On average, equities analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $172,933.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,628,868.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $172,933.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,628,868.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $182,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,140 shares of company stock valued at $487,445. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in RingCentral by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 121,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in RingCentral by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 348.7% during the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 207.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,400 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.