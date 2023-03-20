Guggenheim Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Guggenheim reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of MacroGenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of MacroGenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.30.

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $411.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.97. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $32,393.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,729,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,332,182.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $32,393.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 1,050,000 shares of company stock worth $5,628,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in MacroGenics by 12.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in MacroGenics by 9.9% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 24,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the third quarter worth about $3,221,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

