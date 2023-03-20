StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23. The company has a market cap of $22.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.33. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASI. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.