Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Given New $18.00 Price Target at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Superior Group of Companies Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ SGC opened at $8.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.60. Superior Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $19.12.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. 39.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to the medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products.

