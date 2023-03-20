PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79. PowerFleet has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWFL. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in PowerFleet in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PowerFleet by 25.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in PowerFleet in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in PowerFleet by 9.1% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

