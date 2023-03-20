Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

HURN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 0.5 %

HURN opened at $75.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.53. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $43.43 and a twelve month high of $82.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $313.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.40 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $76,217.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,557.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 21.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 19.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology, data, and analytics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment focuses on serving acute care providers including national and regional health systems, academic health systems, and community health systems, and public, children, and critical access hospitals, and non-acute care providers including physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

See Also

