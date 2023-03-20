Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Bassett Furniture Industries Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of BSET opened at $17.87 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $24.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.08. The stock has a market cap of $159.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.60, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59.
Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $121.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.20 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 13.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Bassett Furniture Industries
About Bassett Furniture Industries
Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores, and single-vendor branded retailers.
Further Reading
