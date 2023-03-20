iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

iRobot Stock Performance

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. iRobot has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $69.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.56). iRobot had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $357.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that iRobot will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRobot

About iRobot

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iRobot during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 3,472.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in iRobot during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in iRobot by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. It operates through Domestic and International segments. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

