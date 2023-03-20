iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
iRobot Stock Performance
Shares of iRobot stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. iRobot has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $69.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.09.
iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.56). iRobot had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $357.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that iRobot will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRobot
About iRobot
iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. It operates through Domestic and International segments. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.
See Also
